Neptune Maritime leasing joins the un global compact

Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“Neptune Leasing”) is pleased to announce that we have joined the United Nations Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainable development initiative in the world, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Neptune Leasing is proud to join forces with thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

Neptune Leasing will join the UN Global Compact Network Hellas, the local network of the initiative that advances the vision and the shared values in Greece.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Harris Antoniou, Founder and Managing Director at Neptune Leasing, said: “We are delighted to have joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative as we remain committed to improve the standards of business in the maritime field where Neptune Leasing operates, protecting the livelihoods of all our stakeholders, at sea and onshore, and enhancing trade conditions for the benefit of our communities and the environment.

At Neptune Leasing we are very keen to finance a variety of transformative projects that will bring a positive environmental impact. We firmly believe that our leasing solutions will assist owners achieve their growth plans in this exciting market.”

Source: Neptune Maritime Leasing