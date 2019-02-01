Neptune P2P Group: Weekly Intelligence Report 24th January – 31st January

Indian Ocean HRA

Overview

No incidents reported in the High Risk Area during the reporting period.

The threat of piracy still exists in the waters off the Southern Red Sea/ Bab el Mandeb, Gulf of Aden including Yemen and the northern Somali coast, Arabian Sea/ of Oman, Gulf of Oman and off the eastern and southern Somali coastline. Although the opportunity for attacks has reduced, Somali pirates continue to possess the motivation and capability to carry out attacks.

Increasingly, vessels in the HRA are subjected to incidents that appear to be coordinated small boat piracy approaches however they choose not to ultimately attack. These incidents are then difficult to classify as attempted piracy or simply as regional patterns of life in the area. The current assessment is that piracy attacks will remain sporadic, though any vessel transiting the HRA without the presence of armed security remain a significant risk.

YEMEN

This week:

What Happened: The United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will discuss the Yemeni civil war and its fragile peace process during a U.S.-hosted summit on Middle Eastern security in February, The National reported on Jan. 25.

Why It Matters: The United States and the United Kingdom remain concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen as well as the conduct of the Saudi-led coalition. Washington and London will emphasise a peace process, which will likely run counter to the interests of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, especially if a peace proposal envisions a greater role in the Yemeni government for Houthi rebels.

An improvised explosive device carried on a motorcycle detonated in Mokha city in Taiz governorate on the South Western coast of Yemen on January 29. The attack occurred outside the offices of the Abu Dhabi Media Company, killing a total of six people, including one TV reporter.

The death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats off the coast of Djibouti rose to 28 on Jan 30, according to the UN migration agency.

Ongoing threat:

It is highly unlikely that international shipping is being directly targeted by combatants in the Yemen conflict, but there remains a risk of misidentification and miscalculation. The situation is fluid and the threats to shipping can change rapidly. Ship operators should carry out detailed risk assessments for each voyage into the area using the latest threat information.

SOMALIA & AL-SHABAAB

The Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) announced that it killed two senior al-Shabaab officials in an airstrike near Baidoa, the capital of Bay region, in southwestern Somalia on January 24. The ENDF named the officials as Abdu Osman, an operations chief, and Abdu Abdusalem, an explosives specialist. The airstrike killed 35 militants in total.

Kenyan police arrested 12 al Shabaab suspects near the Kenyan-Somali border on January 29. Police arrested ten of the suspects at the Dadaab refugee camp in Garissa County, northeastern Kenya. The response from the Kenyan authorities follows a deadly attack by al-Shabab militants at the DusitD2 hotel and office complex in Nairobi. The DusitD2 complex is about a mile away from the Westgate shopping mall, where al-Shabaab carried out a days-long siege in 2013, killing 67 people.

Somali Prime Minister Ali Hassan Khaire and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta reaffirmed their countries’ ongoing counter-terrorism partnership during a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, on January 29. The Somali and Kenyan ministers of foreign affairs also renewed the Joint Commission of Cooperation, an agreement that focuses on strengthening economic and counter-terrorism ties, in Mandera, northeastern Kenya on January 29.

Unidentified militants detonated an IED outside Mogadishu, the Somali capital, on January 29. The explosion wounded four civilians, including two foreign engineers.

Piracy activity:

There is no piracy activity to report in this area from this reporting period.

Source: Neptune P2P Group