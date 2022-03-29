Nereus Digital Bunkers – Mini Report

Another very strong week for the commodity markets has gone by with all three oil-related commodities we follow edging higher. The main drivers have been the “common suspects” since the end of February when the Ukraine invasion took place. The Iran nuclear deal is still in the process of being agreed upon but not yet finalized, there are talks about applying hard energy sanctions on Russia, and inventories dropping even further (2.5m, barrels withdrawn last week) while the OPEC production output increasing from April only marginally adding another 400K Barrels per day are good enough reasons to see Brent peaking at $121 last Wednesday. The Nereus Analytics team had made the right call two weeks ago with the forecasting models calling for a very strong rally in Brent, WTI, and Gasoil.

Source: Nereus Digital Bunkers