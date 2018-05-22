NES selects Corvus energy storage for five all-electric Fjord1 ferries

Corvus Energy is pleased to announce that the company has been selected by Norwegian Electric System (NES) to supply lithium ion battery-based energy storage systems (ESS) for two new all-electric ferries being built by Havyard for Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1. The ferries will operate on the Magerholm-Sykkylven route. This follows a previous order in November 2017 to supply the ESSs for three similar newbuilt Fjord1 ferries that will operate on the Hareid-Sulesund route.

Each of the five all-electric ferries, which are 111 meters in length and holds 120 cars, will be equipped with a 2.9 MWh Corvus Orca Energy ESS that will supply electrical power to the ferry’s NES all-electric power and propulsion systems. They are expected to be delivered in 2019.

“Fjord1 continues to forge a very progressive path towards environmentally sustainable operations with these additional all-electric ferries,” says Stein Ruben Larsen, Vice President Sales at NES, a total system integrator of electric systems for the global marine market. With respect to their ESS selection, he remarks, “The proven reliability, safety and performance of the air-cooled Orca ESS was important in awarding this contract to Corvus Energy.”

“Corvus Energy is honoured to once again be selected to provide Orca Energy Storage Systems for Fjord1 ferries,” says Roger Rosvold, Director of Sales & Key Account at Corvus Energy. “NES are skilled and experienced electrical system integrators, and our close partnership with them in designing and delivering these innovative solutions is key to accelerating the adoption of energy storage systems.”

As the leading manufacturer of energy storage systems for maritime applications, Corvus Energy provides battery power to more hybrid or all-electric ferries than all other providers of energy storage systems combined. Corvus offers the innovative Orca ESS solutions portfolio and has unsurpassed experience from 140+ projects, totaling over 100 MWh and 1.5 million operating hours.

Source: Corvus Energy