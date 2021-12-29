NES to equip cable lay vessel for zero emission operations

Ship engineering company Peak Marine Tech AS has awarded Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) a contract to supply the battery and control systems to enable zero emission cable lay operations from the converted Fjord Connector cable lay vessel owned by Seaworks Kabel AS.

Under the contract, NES will deliver a complete battery system and upgrade all control and automation systems on board the vessel, plus equip it to enable battery charging while at port. NES has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“This project epitomises NES’ core competence and technology extremely well. In short, we will help to upgrade a vessel in order to realise significant reductions in operating cost and emission levels,” says Geir Larsen, managing director of NES.

The Fjord Connector is currently undergoing conversion from a seismic support vessel to a cable lay vessel designed for installation of fibreoptic subsea cables.

Upgrading Fjord Connector with new battery pack, smart control system and charging infrastructure will enable it for zero emission cable lay operations. The vessel will charge batteries quayside at night, utilise hybrid propulsion when sailing offshore, and then cut all equipment when on site to allow for optimal load on the generator which in turn will enable zero emission cable lay operations.

“This type of operating patter will reduce our fuel consumption substantially, including the inherent environmental benefits it offers. We look forward to cooperating with NES to upgrade the Fjord Connector,” says Stian Andrè Larsen, General Manager at Peak Marine Tech AS.

NES will supply the equipment in the second quarter of 2022. It will be delivered to the Polish shipyard that is responsible for converting the Fjord Connector.

“From NES’ perspective, this is a non-complex project but one that provides excellent benefits to the vessel operator, which is very dedicated to continuously work for sustainable solutions for its fleet and operations,” says Martin Aasheim, sales manager at NES.

Peak Marine Tech AS is a part of Peak Group, and deliver project management for newbuilding, redesign and modification projects, in addition to deck equipment, inspections and surveys. Innovation and sustainability are key factors in all Peak Marine Tech’s services and products.

“We focus on providing the latest environmental developments to support our clients’ sustainability objectives and success,” says Stian Andrè Larsen. Peak Marine Tech has offices in Bergen and Groningen, Netherlands.

NES, which is a subsidiary of Oslo-listed HAV Group ASA, will design, assemble, and test the systems at its headquarters at Godvik outside Bergen, Norway, before shipping it to the Polish yard.

Source: Norwegian Electric Systems AS