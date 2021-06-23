Neste and ScanOcean expand low-sulphur marine fuel availability in Sweden

Together with its partner ScanOcean AB, Neste is broadening the sales and distribution of low-sulphur marine fuels in the Swedish market. At the end of June 2021, ScanOcean will add Neste MGO DMA from the Neste Marine™ 0.1 product range to their product offering, alongside with the Neste MDO DMB. Both bunker grades will be available at the Södertälje ex-pipe bunker station that serves vessels also in transit into Lake Mälaren.

“The MGO 0.1% is the most widely used marine fuel in European waters with excellent compatibility features that can be easily blended with renewable fuel components. We are working towards our goal of introducing renewable and sustainable marine fuels to the Swedish market,” comments Jonatan Karlström, Managing Director of ScanOcean.

The strengthened logistical set-up will also make the MGO DMA and MDO DMB marine fuel grades available to the greater Stockholm area by truck deliveries.

“We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with ScanOcean with an updated product portfolio. With our high-quality marine fuels distributed by ScanOcean, we will continue to ensure the reliable and solid performance of vessels,“ says Sveta Ukkonen, Head of Marine Fuels at Neste.

Neste Marine™ 0.1 is a range of low-sulphur marine fuels with a sulphur concentration of less than 0.1% enabling cleaner engines and longer maintenance intervals.

Source: Neste Corporation