Net Feasa, Smart Container Use Case Owner (EU ECS), demonstrates live in Port of Cork

The month 24 consortium meetup of the European Energy ECS (Electronics, Components and Systems) project, which was launched in June 2021 with 30 participants from eight European countries, was recently held in Cork, Ireland. The project will pave the way for an emerging new European business and technology ecosystem aimed at tackling various energy related challenges for the future of mobility.

The three day event began with two days in Tyndall’s offices in Cork city, followed by a visit to Net Feasa’s newly established R&D facility in Ringaskiddy. The trip to the R&D centre included demonstrations of Net Feasa’s dry container product IoTPASSTM, an overview of Net Feasa’s vision for cargo visibility from our VP of Business Development Paul Geoghegan, in addition to overviews of other products lines.

A highlight of the event was the exclusive visit kindly facilitated by the Port of Cork who are a longstanding IoT partner of Net Feasa. The visit provided a unique opportunity for the Energy ECS consortium to witness the port’s operations first-hand and gain a deep understanding of the environment that drives this critical Use Case.

“The visit allowed us to showcase our deployment success in this market to date, and the incredible potential that this developed technology will bring the dry container tracking market.”, comments Paul Geoghegan, VP Business Development, Net Feasa.

Source: Net Feasa