Net Worth of U.S. Households Dived in First Quarter

The net worth of U.S. households saw a record decline in the first three months of this year as the coronavirus pandemic sent shock waves through the economy and caused equity prices to plummet.

Household net worth fell 5.6% in the first quarter from the previous three months to a seasonally adjusted $110.79 trillion, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. That was the largest single-quarter drop in records going back to the early 1950s.

The figures, published in a quarterly Fed report known as Flow of Funds, show the beginning of the pandemic’s impact on the U.S. economy, which entered a recession in February.

Gross domestic product contracted at an annualized rate of 5% in the January-to-March period, as lockdowns prompted consumers to reduce spending and companies to hold back investment. The downturn deepened in the second quarter, economists say, as companies and governments laid off more than 20 million people in April.

Most of the decline in household net worth in the first quarter resulted from a $7.8 trillion drop in the value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities, the Fed said Thursday. Fears about the virus and its impact on the economy, as well as a severe liquidity shortage in swaths of the financial system, caused the Dow Jones Industrial Average to fall some 23% in the first quarter, decimating household investment portfolios.

Corporate debt excluding financial companies posted its sharpest quarterly increase on record, rising 4.7% to $16.81 trillion, the Fed said. Companies took advantage of low rates to build up cash buffers amid falling sales and looming uncertainty.

While the report showed that federal government debt rose 3.6% to $19.74 trillion in the first quarter, it didn’t capture most of the roughly $3.3 trillion of tax cuts and spending that Congress authorized in March and April to fight the coronavirus and its economic effects.

Since April, the Treasury Department has issued $267 billion of stimulus checks to nearly 159 million households. In addition, workers laid off during the pandemic began receiving an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits, a program that, as of May, had disbursed another $91 billion.

