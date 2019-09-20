Netherlands-based maritime e-commerce platform ShipSupport.com powered by Royal IHC hits another milestone and offers its customers 1 million products in collaboration with more than 40 suppliers

Launched in November 2018, ShipSupport.com quickly became one of the most ambitious and fast-growing scale-ups in the maritime industry. This September marks an important milestone for the web shop as the assortment reached 1 million technical spare parts and consumables available for online ordering. Besides reaching agreements with well over 40 suppliers, ShipSupport has invested heavily in making their platform even more user friendly and robust to accommodate further growth.

‘In less than a year, the team celebrated an important achievement of becoming the one-stop shop for all maritime spare parts and consumables.’ says Maaike de Rover, Managing Director and founder of ShipSupport. ‘We live in a world where our customers need the best products – fast. This is what ShipSupport is all about: easy online ordering with transparent prices and delivery times, the best customer support, and quality parts from trusted brands – shipped anywhere in the world.”

Another reason ShipSupport.com is appealing to so many international companies is the effect it has on simplifying supply chains. ‘Ship owners, operators and MROs are constantly managing quotations and suppliers, instead of focusing on getting the job done.’ Bart Joon, ShipSupport’s Director Commerce, elaborates ‘On ShipSupport.com we can facilitate contracts between parties, allowing companies to do business with multiple partners on one platform. And with our MyFleet functionality we give ship owners a tailored product catalogue for their ships.’

ShipSupport’s ambition towards the maritime market doesn’t stop there. ‘We move fast because there is a real need and opportunity to help our customers.’ says Maaike. ‘People from all over the world buy their parts on ShipSupport.com and we work hard on making their online experience even more easy and convenient. 1 million parts on one platform is a great achievement but we aim to offer our customers all standardized parts and consumables used on any ship in the world.’

Source: ShipSupport