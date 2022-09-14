Networking Opportunities Revealed for AntwerpXL 2022

AntwerpXL will provide unique opportunities to rub shoulders and do business with the breakbulk, heavy lift and project cargo community’s biggest names when it opens its doors from 4-6 October 2022.

AntwerpXL 2022’s networking opportunities will include a free-to-attend tour of the Port of Antwerp* from 12:45 – 16:15 on the first day of the event. At this unique experience, attendees will see the multipurpose terminals on the left bank in the Port of Antwerp, the Kieldrecht Lock, the largest lock in the world, and Deurganckdok, the largest container terminal in Europe. They will also see and learn about Zuidnatie, the Antwerp Railhouse and Churchill Dock, as well has gaining a view of the shipment and storage of breakbulk and insight into the packaging, processing and storage of industrial freight.

The Opening Ceremony will follow at 17:00 on the same day, which marks the official launch of AntwerpXL. Tom Hautekiet, CCO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, will cut the ribbon, accompanied by other senior representatives from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and wider event sponsors. It will give guests an advance view of the event and the opportunity to connect with each other and to meet the many industry-leading exhibitors.

Bright and early on Wednesday 5 October, Albert Pegg, Managing Director at Atlas Breakbulk Alliances will open the 52nd BUSINESSrun AntwerpXL Jubilee Edition. Attendees can join to run a 4km or 9km route around beautiful Antwerp while making connections over common ground with fellow runners in the industry.

That evening, AntwerpXL will be hosting an exclusive networking event for its 100 Gold VIPs with entertainment, drinks, canapes and bowl food. Throughout the event, guests and exhibitors will be invited to connect via XL Connect, the official one-to-one networking platform for the event. The online service provides users with the opportunity to be invited to meetings with suppliers and prospects.

Various networking spaces such as the Networking Bar, Networking Lounge, VIP Lounge and Antwerp Business Point, have been built into the exhibition floor, to ensure visitors have even more opportunities to congregate and meet with industry peers.

Rikki Bhachu, AntwerpXL’s Head of Marketing, says: “We are thrilled that there will be so many opportunities to network at the event this year. Networking at Antwerp XL will allow attendees to do business, meet and interact with potential clients and identify new opportunities for partnerships and joint ventures that will benefit the industry dramatically in the future. With such a variety of events available, everyone will have the opportunity to take part in these vital conversations and make an impact on the future of breakbulk.”

Source: AntwerpXL