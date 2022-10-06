NeurodiversAtSea Launches Neurodiversity Benchmark Survey

NeurodiversAtSea, the seafarers’ neurodiversity charity, announced the launch of its first annual Neurodiversity Benchmark Survey. The survey aims to gather data in support of a maritime neurodiversity strategy. It can be accessed at

https://forms.gle/2FJHXz53DFYBHvur6

“The survey is the first of its kind,” explains chair and founder Dan Smith. “It will identify the range and depth of neurodiversity in our profession and the challenges faced by neurodivergent seafarers. Uniquely, it will identify the scope of the opportunity to leverage neurodivergence within the industry.” Smith dubs this “the neurodivergent advantage.”

The resulting industry strategy will be published in the New Year and will be based on a corporate commitment. This will provide an actionable toolkit for employers to harness the benefits of a neurodiverse workforce, including methods and policy for managers, ashore and at sea. Crucially, it will be grounded in evidence and best practices, seeking to develop metrics. Neurodiversity strategies are, Smith notes, currently well established in the City, where leading institutions now quantify the benefits of neurodiverse workforces, including nearly 50% higher productivity per neurodivergent worker.

“Neurodiversity means embracing the full spectrum of talent at work,” emphasizes co-founder and trustee, James Stockbridge. “Seafarers are incredibly diverse, but our industry still has a huge opportunity both to acquire and develop neurodiverse talent, and to do the

right thing by neurodivergent seafarers. Metrics are a first step to realising the neurodivergent advantage, for both seafarers and employers. We strongly encourage anyone in the industry to complete the survey, and to share it with colleagues.”

Source: NeurodiversAtSea