Never stand still: the constantly evolving world of e-navigation… and how to navigate it

Changing regulations, guidelines, data standards, geopolitics, risks, reporting – today’s navigators have a lot more to negotiate than the optimal route from port A to B. Timo Essers of NAVTOR discusses the simplest way to sail through ever increasing complexity.

If you take one set of guidelines and distribute it to 50 shipping companies, chances are you’ll see 50 different interpretations and implementations into management systems. That’s certainly not due to a lack of effort, or understanding, but simply because those 50 companies are individual businesses, under individual pressures and, undoubtedly, have their hands full.

Similarly, when you consider new regulations or standards that are usually both a) well-meaning and b) capable of unlocking new business or performance potential, the initial response tends to land somewhere on a scale of confusion to frustration. Again, not because owners and crews are opposed to progress, simply because when their ‘cup is already full’ with responsibilities they don’t want more poured in.

We all know what it’s like to feel overloaded. And we all know how good it is when someone is on hand to relieve us of that burden.

And, in this case, that should be the job of your smart shipping/e-Navigation partner.

You should never feel you’re alone in this voyage.

View from the front

With products and services on more than 18,000 vessels in the world fleet we know what we’re talking about here. Although NAVTOR offers everything from fleet performance monitoring and optimization through to digital logbooks, e-Navigation sits at the heart of the business – arguably the most central piece of our integrated smart shipping ecosystem.

As such we probably have a better view than most of this ever-evolving niche.

We see the steps individual segments are pushed to take – e.g. with OCIMF, INTERTANKO, RightShip, ICS and Bridge Procedure Guides – while we recognise the big picture potential of maritime-wide changes capable of transforming navigational and voyage planning practices, such as the upcoming S-100 charts framework.

Combine this with an understanding of industry needs – open lines of communication and close working relationships with our customers have always been essential – a commitment to digital innovation, and a desire to lead the way in maritime technology, and you’re left with a simple result.

Namely, we handle the complexity, meaning you can breathe easy.

Control at your fingertips

NavStation is your onboard digital platform to relieve the pressure.

Launched in 2015 as the world’s first digital chart table, this intuitive software solution harvests business- and operation-critical data from a multitude of sources and puts it at the fingertips of navigators and support staff. Layer upon layer of data is available to overlay upon ENCs, delivering unique insights, slashing administration, enhancing efficiency and simplifying compliance. Tasks are automated, reports are auto-populated, and charts and publications are seamlessly integrated and updated to ensure all individual vessel, port and authority requirements are satisfied.

By knowing our industry inside out, we understand customer e-Navigation pain points and continually work to address them, while also positioning solutions ahead of upcoming regulatory developments. Meaning, when change does occur, you’re never unprepared.

And, as you know, the only constant in shipping is change. Which is why NavStation never stands still.

Adding value

In recent years we’ve added products, data layers, services and features delivering auto-routing, constantly updated environmental regulations, fully automated machine to machine reporting services, like AMVER, daily updates of NAVAREA warnings, an advanced manoeuvring assistant, best-in-class weather services, an extended, in-depth port database, and the industry’s leading Passage Planning module (utilising data from all the various layers and services embedded in NavStation), to name just a few advances.

The future will see us embrace further AI, digital twinning, and machine learning developments, driving efficiency and environmental benefits, while also helping crews and organisations navigate a fluid risk picture.

As we all know only too well, geopolitics have never been so unpredictable, with conflicts and threats rapidly spilling over onto some of our busiest sea lanes. NAVTOR is committed to addressing this issue for navigators, helping plan and execute routes that minimise risk and deliver cargoes, crews and ships safely to their next ports of call.

Stay tuned for more on this in upcoming NavStation updates.

Peace of mind

The connected nature of NAVTOR’s digital ecosystem bridges the gap between ships and shore, allowing for easier monitoring and enhanced transparency, while also giving office-based teams (from shipowners to ship management companies and beyond) greater navigation awareness, insight and control.

This value manifests itself in NAVTOR’s ship operations platform, NavFleet, which empowers better decision making, and enhanced vessel support, with seamlessly shared data, advanced monitoring, and unique features benefitting teams ranging from marine superintendents and fleet managers, through to QHSE and technical management.

We’re proud that our products and services help customers satisfy their demands, avoiding deficiencies and ensuring smooth, compliant port calls worldwide.

As you can probably tell, that word ‘compliant’ is key.

Safety, efficiency, environmental performance, reputation and profitability are all connected to achieving compliancy. But, as we’ve already pointed out, in today’s shifting reality that’s not becoming any easier.

Unless you have a helping hand. And at the end of the day, that’s what we’re here for.

Since our very inception in 2011 NAVTOR has focused on making e-Navigation easy for our customers – always staying ahead of industry developments and individual segment demands to craft solutions that facilitate compliant sailing.

The future may be uncertain, but that commitment is not. Whatever demands the industry requires, NAVTOR is on board to help you navigate them. This is a voyage we do together.

Source: NAVTOR