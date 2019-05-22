Neverending US-China Trade War Puts Energy Dominance At Risk

The word “indefinite” is increasingly being used to describe the US-China trade war after both sides have increased tariffs and intensified rhetoric in the past week. Neither Washington or Beijing appears ready to compromise to strike a deal anytime soon.

That’s worrisome for a strong US economy that registered a 3.2% growth in the first quarter along with a 3.6% unemployment rate, the lowest since 1969. That’s a significant accomplishment for President Donald Trump but one he risks squandering if he misreads China’s leadership.

American farmers are absorbing much of the pain of tariffs as China curbs imports of US agricultural products. But the broader economy is set to feel a greater share of the pain soon enough as well, particularly the energy sector.

At Canary oilfield services, we’ve seen prices increase 15%, and we’ve been forced to manufacture more of our parts in the United States – when we can find a domestic company with the same capacity. We’re also looking at other manufacturing centers in Asia, including India and Vietnam, to reduce our reliance on China.

The US oil sector is a crucial driver of the US economy and has made America the world’s top producer. We rely on imported equipment, wellheads and other manufactured parts from China to maintain our global competitiveness. A trade war increases costs, which inevitably increases energy prices for consumers. Beijing’s recent decision to increase tariffs from 10% to 25% only intensifies the pain.

The higher costs are adding strain to an industry at a time when it can ill afford it. Many companies in the oilfield services space have not recovered from the price collapse of 2014, as demonstrated by the recent bankruptcy filing of Weatherford International, one of the top four oilfield services companies in the world.

Disruptions to the global supply chain will only increase as the oilfield services sector seeks alternatives to Chinese manufacturing. It’s an open question as to whether lower-quality suppliers in other Asian countries can handle the flood of new orders. The shift to other Asian manufacturing centers may be beneficial for US companies in the long run, but in the near term, it is an additional risk for Canary and other service companies already dealing with razor-thin profit margins.

An indefinite trade war holds other consequences for the US energy sector as well. Concerns about global economic growth and oil demand are already weighing down prices.

It is surprising that international benchmark Brent oil prices have remained below $75 a barrel given the recent escalation of tensions and sabotage on oil infrastructure in the Middle East, particularly since physical oil markets are already tight due to OPEC supply cuts – which look like they will be extended into the second half of this year – and Trump’s tough sanctions on Iran and Venezuela. The low price means traders and investors harbor concerns about future oil demand.

Uncertainty caused by the trade dispute is also keeping capital investment on the sidelines. On the flip side, the lack of Fortune 500 CEOs speaking out against a trade war means they share President Trump’s frustration with China’s forced technology transfers and theft of intellectual property. Like me, they probably just wish the president would take a more diplomatic approach.

Economic concerns about the trade war could continue to cap growth in financial markets across the board – something that should not be dismissed by President Trump as he considers his reelection chances in 2020.

US oil and natural gas producers have had their ability to export to China erased since the trade war ramped up last year. China’s import of both fuels, which were growing at a record pace just a year ago, have slowed to a trickle. China was the third biggest buyer of US LNG before the trade war; today, it barely ranks in the top 20.

Beijing initially exempted energy from its retaliatory tariffs, but it has since reversed course, recently hiking levies on US LNG to 25%.

For US natural gas producers and LNG exporters, the ramifications of losing access to the world’s fastest-growing market extend well beyond merely lost revenues. The shift is forcing more LNG to Europe’s shores and could endanger new export projects targeted solely at the Asian market.

The trade war is keeping potential Chinese partners on the sidelines, unwilling to sign long-term delivery contracts with US suppliers. That, in turn, has made banks and other investors wary of providing the billions in financing necessary to green light an LNG export facility.

China is expected to be one of the biggest contributors in sponsoring new LNG projects around the world in the coming years. Most US project developers – there are currently six LNG projects under construction in the United States and another two dozen in development – have been focused on supplying growing Chinese demand. It now appears, though, that Chinese buyers are looking for alternative LNG supplies, including from East Africa, Australia and Russia, instead of the United States.

Closing China’s lucrative market undermines President Trump’s goal of energy dominance and threatens to blunt a sector of the economy that is reducing America’s trade deficit with Beijing.

China has spared US crude from its tariff list so far, but its state-owned oil companies also aren’t buying US oil anymore. Oil tariffs remain a damaging arrow in China’s quiver that it could use soon.

With China not buying US oil, and with tightening sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, the Chinese have lost access to about 1 million barrels a day of crude oil imports. China could turn for some relief to OPEC members with spare production capacity, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates or Kuwait. Russia could also provide additional barrels to Beijing.

But worsening relations with Washington gives Beijing little incentive to abide by sanctions and forego Iranian oil, and there’s already evidence that Beijing has resumed importing oil from Iran in defiance of US sanctions.

If China resumes oil imports from Iran at levels similar to last year – around 600,000 barrels a day – it would be like waving a red flag in front of President Trump, who could take action against China’s state-owned oil companies, a move that would be a major provocation to the Chinese.

With the 2020 election right around the corner, President Trump needs to decide where his priorities lie. A strong US economy backed by a globally dominant energy sector is a strong platform to run for reelection. An escalating trade fight and flagging demand are not.

