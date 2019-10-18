New 12m ProZero Site Management vessel

After success with sales of both 8m, 11m and 15 Meter ProZero vessels for the aquaculture industry, ProZero now launch a new ProZero model in the fish farming markets. This time a 12m site-management boat developed in close dialogue with aquaculture experts.

The new ProZero 12m site-management boat is basically equipped for tough offshore missions and built on the reliable and extremely seaworthy ProZero hull platform.

The boat’s large aft deck can, of course, be configured with cranes and winches according to customers’ specific wishes and can further be configured to accommodate a wide range of single and twin-engine propulsion options.

The cabin is flexibly mounted to ensure low noise, maximum comfort and vibration protection for the crew, even at high speed sailing.

“This is a boat that is efficient where a large catamaran does not meet the need to get out quickly to the facilities to carry out smaller cargo deliveries and service tasks, but where there is a desire for a fast and efficient boat with a low fuel consumption and low total operating costs », says General Manager of ProZero Norge AS Kjetil Nygård. “Boats built in composite can withstand chemicals such as disinfectant much better than aluminum and steel. Further the boat has been developed in close cooperation with the industry and is very efficient, so we have great confidence in the potential in the market.” The General Manager continues.

Like all ProZero vessels, this boat is built in sturdy glass and carbon fiber composites, which reduces the weight of the boat and thus provides both better speeds and lower fuel consumption.

Good sea characteristics and good ergonomics are key to long and exhausting offshore operations and the ProZero work boats are designed to provide just that. With its deep V bottom, the hull provides a safe and reliable base and a fantastic sea boat and will handle even very bad weather very well.

The site-management boat is available in sizes from 10 to 15 meters.

Source: ProZero Norway