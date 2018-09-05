New 1500 m3/h reactor for Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 will handle large ballast water flows with even greater efficiency

Alfa Laval is introducing a new UV reactor size to the Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 family. Optimized for 50% more flow than the current largest reactor size, the 1500 m3/h version will enable streamlined and cost-effective configurations for tankers and other vessels with large ballast water flows.

The 1500 m3/h reactor will join an existing PureBallast 3 range that comprises 170, 300, 600 and 1000 m3/h reactor sizes. Alone or in combination, the reactors enable PureBallast 3 system flows of 32–3000 m3/h, with multiple systems handling even larger capacities.

With the introduction of the 1500 m3/h reactor, PureBallast 3 systems will become even more optimized for large ballast water flows of 1000 m3/h or more. A 3000 m3/h system will be achieved with just two reactors, for example, while a 1500 m3/h system will go from two reactors to one.

Having fewer reactors will reduce the complexity and cost of installing a large-flow ballast water treatment system. Since UV systems are already smaller and more cost-effective to install than electrochlorination systems, this may further shift the balance towards UV among tankers and other vessels with large ballast water flows.

“Many ship owners are reconsidering what they’ve been told about ballast water treatment for large flows,” says Anders Lindmark, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. “Heating needs, tanks for high-salinity water and the management of chemicals add size, complexity and cost for electrochlorination systems. PureBallast 3 is already highly competitive for large flows – and will be even more so with the 1500 m3/h reactor.”

In the case of a 1500 m3/h system, the new reactor will mean not only a reduction in footprint, but also improved OPEX through a substantial reduction in power consumption. When updating the range of PureBallast 3 configurations, however, Alfa Laval has kept lifecycle cost in focus. Although it could be constructed with the 1500 m3/h reactor, a 1200 m3/h system will be more energy efficient with two 600 m3/h reactors, thus ensuring the lowest costs over time.

“With five reactor sizes, we can fine-tune PureBallast 3 systems for any flow range,” says Lindmark. “When it comes to ballast water treatment for large flows, the 1500 m3/h reactor doesn’t just strengthen our offering. It truly changes the equation for UV.”

Source: Alfa Laval