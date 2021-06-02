New Addition At Termoil

As of June 1st, 2020, Dmitry Gruzintsev have joined Termoil as a bunker trader, and will be working in our office in Cyprus, along with Kiki Kaltsouni and Vasily Tsvetkov.

Dmitry is well experienced in bunker supplies in the Black Sea and Baltic Sea, as well as Russian Far East. Dmitry has worked both with surveyors, trading companies and physical suppliers and bring with him an outstanding experience and in debt knowledge of the Russian market.

We are sure that his experience in this market will be to great benefit to Termoil’s clients.

Source: Termoil