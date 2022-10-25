New agreement to provide sustainable electrified propulsion solutions

Drive System Design (DSD), a company specializing in the rapid engineering and development of electrified propulsion systems and Alvier Mechatronics, an engineering service company with special competence in advanced materials and production methods for sustainable, high-volume applications, are joining forces to provide the mobility industry with engineering services to support sustainable electrified propulsion solutions across automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway, marine and aerospace applications.

The two companies signed a joint operating agreement to combine DSD’s expertise in full electrified propulsion system design encompassing simulation, prototyping and validation, with Alvier Mechatronics’ industry-leading capabilities in powder metallurgy and electromagnetic design. This collaboration will unlock significant improvements in the development of electrified systems, and bring innovative turnkey solutions to the industry, including:

Speed-to-market increase by combining metallurgical and electromagnetic phases of development and reduced prototype lead-time.

Sustainability improvements in the use of CO2, resulting in an overall reduction during the development process, to complement both companies’ ability to reduce CO2 production during system operation.

Expertise from the combined experience and resources of Höganäs AB, DSD and Alvier Mechatronics.

“This collaboration will capitalize on the combined skills and capabilities of each company to serve our new and existing customers in exciting ways,” said Daniel Hervén, CEO, Alvier Mechatronics.

“Working with Alvier Mechatronics is a great opportunity for DSD to diversify its contribution to the advancement of sustainable electrified propulsion across an array of critical industries,” said Mark Findlay, managing director, DSD. “It is a company with trusted capability in the industry, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of sustainable electrification.”

Source: Drive System Design Inc.