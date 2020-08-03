New Asian port plan progresses

A Japanese company has confirmed it is involved in a tender process for consultancy services relating to a new port in Asia.

Construction engineering company Nippon Koei Company (NKC) said that the consultancy services tender is for the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded proposed deep seaport at Matarbari in Bangladesh.

“Regarding the project of consultancy services for the construction of the JICA-funded proposed deep seaport at Matarbari in Bangladesh, we are in the process of tender,” NKC told Port Strategy.

The objective of the Matarbari Port Development Project is to strengthen the port logistics capacity of Bangladesh by constructing a deep sea port at Matarbari area in Chittagong Division, thereby contributing to acceleration of logistics with neighboring countries, said JICA on its website.

In the first stage of development, one 300m long multipurpose terminal and one 460m long container terminal will be constructed by 2026.

The port will have a 16m draft and be able to handle 8,000-TEU vessels.

NKC has completed over 50 major ports expansion projects including national port planning, container terminals, general/bulk/industrial cargo ports for oil & gas, coal, LNG, etc., and fishery harbours.

