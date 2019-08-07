New assigned Reseller in the GCC Countries – Elcome International LLC

Oceanic Systems (UK) Ltd has signed a reseller agreement with Elcome International LLC to expand its reach for the Oceanic product line, in the GCC Countries. Founded in 1969, Elcome has been serving the marine industry as an innovative and high-quality system integrator, installer and after-sales service agent of marine equipment, technologies and solutions.

The Oceanic Systems reseller’s group has recently been expanded with new businesses within Europe, Australia, Asia and the United States.

Source: Oceanic Systems