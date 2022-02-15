New Asyad Service Directly Connects Oman With Singapore & Malaysia

The arrival of Asyad Shipping owned container vessel, at the port of Sohar, located on the north-eastern coast of Oman, midway between Muscat and Dubai and a member of Asyad Group, is the first of a new direct twice monthly Asyad Line service connecting Singapore and Malaysia with Oman, broadening ASYAD’s support for key trade routes used by exporters, importers, freight forwarders and other ASYAD trade partners.

The new service connects the direct container lines between Singapore and the wider Gulf region, and is the first to directly connect Singapore and Malaysia with Oman. It will greatly reduce journey times and offer competitive transhipment rates through the port of Sohar, in Oman, which already provides direct services to China, South Korea, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and the wider Gulf region, affording southeast Asian partners swift and easy access to new markets in the Gulf, the Middle East and East Africa.

Commenting on the expansion of Asyad Shipping’s ocean-freight service to Malaysia and Singapore, ASYAD Shipping CEO, Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, said:

“We are delighted to be directly connecting Oman, and in particular the port of Sohar, with key southeast Asian growth markets and providing exciting new opportunities to Asyad Shipping’s existing and future customers. Asyad’s owned and integrated network with logistics facilities provides unparalleled security and control over all aspects of operations, benefting customers.

“This the first of its kind service, will increase delivery speed and ensure goods coming from Singapore and Malaysia have direct and easy access, using a trusted shipping solutions provider, to the GCC, the Middle East and East Africa markets with in excess of 500 million consumers.”

Abdulrahman Al Hatmi, Group CEO, Asyad Group added:

“The new Singapore and Malaysia services are an important step forward in securing Asyad and Oman’s position as a global logistics leader and gateway to growing consumer markets, it serves to demostrate that ASYAD offers one of the most competitive, advanced, efficient and technologically-integrated logistics solutions worldwide.”

Source: Asyad