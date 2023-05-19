New Baltic Exchange emissions service

The Baltic Exchange has added an emissions related section to its website. The new microsite details the Baltic’s indicative CO2 emission reference points for its dry and tanker routes based on standard Baltic ship descriptions.

Included are CO2 emissions estimates for each route at both eco and full speed, as well as Energy Efficiency Operating Indicator (EEOI) ratings. Ahead of the 2024 implementation of the European Emissions Trading Scheme, the site also shows the likely cost of compliance with this regulation for standard Baltic routes into and out of Europe. Supporting this information are detailed white papers, news, videos and other useful links.

Over time, it is hoped that these benchmarks will provide the shipping industry with a valuable point of reference as the market seeks to factor in carbon emissions alongside charter rates.

Source: Baltic Exchange