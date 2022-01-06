New BASSnet Financials 3.0 software optimises maritime accounting

BASSnet Financials 3.0, the new and improved maritime financial software, successfully launched on 30th December 2021. This is the first of BASS Software’s next generation 3.x modules based on a RESTful web-service foundation. The update significantly uplifts the system’s value with greater flexibility, an intuitive UI, and enhanced new features specifically tailored to meet the business needs of full cycle maritime accounting.

BASS’s revamped Cloud-based solution is designed to drive cost-efficient decision making, improve operational efficiency and strengthen business processes. Ship owners and managers, CFOs and accountants will gain valuable financial insights to inform decisions and benefit their bottom line.

“BASSnet Financials 3.0 has been redesigned with a modern user interface that is easy to navigate,” says Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. “It was not enough to develop an effective accounting and reporting software; optimising user experience was essential. Our system gives quick real-time access to centrally accumulated, detailed accounting data. We also ensured a smooth cross-module information flow for a complete end-to-end experience. BASSnet Financials 3.0 will free up valuable time and resources so our users can focus fully on achieving their business goals.”

In moving the user interface from Microsoft Silverlight to the Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) platform, BASS significantly enhanced the user experience. Users can now:

perform refined searches using effective filters

customise their user setup based on preference

gain increased interactivity with on screen data manipulation

access revamped standard reports with broader data availability.

“The WPF platform is rich, scalable and robust. It opened up new possibilities and flexibility when it came to designing the user interface,” says Martin Bjornebye, VP of Research & Development at BASS. “With RESTful architecture, we were also able to develop a leaner multi-device system which is easier to integrate with third parties.”

An integrated system and rich financial insights are important benefits of BASS’s updated solution.

“BASSnet Financials is not the typical maritime accounting and reporting software,” Mr. Upsaker notes. “It is a unique solution integrated with other BASSnet modules such as Procurement, making it highly valuable for centralised and holistic data analytics and reporting. Our Business Intelligence (BI) Dashboard additionally provides keen visual insight into rich and complex fleet accounting data.”

BASS has grown from strength to strength as the leading global provider of maritime ERP solutions that are innovative, multi-platform, future proof and scalable. In BASSnet Financials 3.0, the company has created the complete maritime accounting package. Ship owners and managers can look forward to the release of more BASSnet 3.x modules, mobile apps and add-ons in 2022.

