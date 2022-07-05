New BASSnet Safety & Quality mobile app for site inspections and findings

BASS Software has launched a brand new BASSnet Safety & Quality mobile app for audits, inspections and findings ‘anytime, anywhere’. The app sports a user-friendly, intuitive UI with rich functionality. It fully supports Android and IOS.

Users can employ this on-site digital assistant to:

instantly create new Findings (including Suggestions for Improvement, Near Misses, Defects, Non-Conformities, Claims or Accidents/Incidents)

create and execute effectively audits and inspections

create and assign follow-up actions with due dates

snap, upload and mark up images on the go

export and share audit/inspection reports.

With the click of a button, users can sync updated data to BASSnet.

“Maritime digitalisation brings high value with end-to-end process solutions like BASSnet,” notes Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. “BASSnet SAFIR (Safety & Improvement Reporting) is our ‘best practice’ solution to manage effectively safety-related reports. The Safety & Quality app integrates with SAFIR to offer seamless multi-platform access.”

Vessel and shore-based personnel such as Officers onboard, Superintendents, Vessel Managers and HSEQ Auditors will reap benefits from the app’s:

user friendly design

intuitive process flow

instant paperless reporting and quick access

flexibility and efficiency

ease of task execution.

Safety is the cornerstone of successful fleet management. Using a mobile app for site audits, inspections and findings greatly increases efficiency and reporting speed, while reducing errors from paper reporting.

The BASSnet Safety & Quality mobile app is an innovative testament to BASSnet’s value as the complete, end-to-end ERP software to streamline maritime operations.

Source: BASSnet