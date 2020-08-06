New buildings M/Vs SOCRATES GRAECIA & ARISTOTELES GRAECIA Iin COVID-19 times

On 20th July 2020 the naming ceremonies of m/v’s Socrates Graecia and Aristoteles Graecia were held in Jingjiang, Jiangsu Province, China. The two newbuildings were the last two of a series of eight sister Kamsarmax bulk carriers (82,000 tons) built by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Ltd. for Principals of Angelakos (Hellas) S.A.

Socrates Graecia was baptized by Mrs. Zhao Yuan of Fudan University, Shanghai, and Aristoteles Graecia by Dr. Xiong Ying of the Faculty of World History, Shanghai Normal University.

The ceremonies were attended by executives of the shipyard, business partners of Angelakos (Hellas) S.A., along with Lloyd’s Register’s Marine and Offshore Chief Operating Officer Mr. Mark Darley and the Senior Business Development Manager- Foreign Ship Owners in China Mr. Nikos Tsatsaros and Dr. Wang Wei, Philosophy Department, Fudan University, Shanghai. Many guests were unable to attend due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic; Angelakos’ executives and staff did so on Skype.

After the ceremonies, all the attendees had the opportunity to watch a presentation on the lives of Socrates and Aristotle by Dr. Wang on the core ideas of the philosophers, their relevance to modern life and social debate, as well as Aristotle’s contribution to the advancement of sciences.

These last two deliveries complete the project of building eight Kamsarmaxes by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Ltd. The eight newbuildings, Magna Graecia, Europa Graeca, Oceania Graeca, Aeschylus Graecia, Sophocles Graecia, Euripides Graecia, Socrates Graecia, Aristoteles Graecia, are all under the management of Angelakos (Hellas) S.A.

Source: Angelakos (Hellas) S.A