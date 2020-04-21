New Bunker Alert Service Available For BIMCO Members

Bunker fuel is a key element in the running of ships, and problems related to bunkers can massively impact daily operations. Information about bunker quality issues is of high value and BIMCO has therefore entered into a new cooperation with Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) who publishes regular Bunker Alerts based entirely on fuel samples.

The bunker samples are analysed by VPS whenever a short-term quality issue is identified in a specific port or region. The Bunker Alerts are not intended to be an evaluation of overall bunker quality in the port or area concerned, but usually highlight a specific parameter within the fuel which has raised a quality issue.

The circulation of Bunker Alerts is usually limited to the company’s clients, but they have kindly permitted BIMCO’s Members to access the information. The alerts are available from Friday, 3 April.

To access the VPS Bunker Alerts on the BIMCO website, click here. Note that you can get a notification when a new VPS Bunker Alert is available by signing up for environment notifications on the BIMCO website.

The information provided in each Bunker Alert is private and confidential for BIMCO members only and should not be reproduced or distributed in any form or format.

VPS is the world’s leading marine fuel management advisory company, specialising in fuel and lubricant testing, Bunker Quantity Surveys and advisory support services. The company operates a global network of customer service offices and four dedicated marine fuel testing laboratories located in Singapore, Rotterdam, Houston and Fujairah.

Source: BIMCO