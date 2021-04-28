New Bunker Organisation To Support Broad Spectrum Of Physical Suppliers

A new bunker organisation is set to launch which aims to encourage greater collaboration between physical bunker suppliers, including small and medium-sized companies, and assist them in accessing the tools and resources required to improve standards and professionalism in the industry.

Founded by Propeller Fuels’ Managing Director Robert Thompson as a UK-based not-for-profit organisation, the Marine Fuels Alliance (MFA) has a tagline of ‘Making Connections’ and a mission statement of ‘Supports, Promotes and Connects’.

The new organisation will be led by representatives from several physical supply companies and supported by a global executive group made up of stakeholders from the physical supply industry.

The MFA also includes an advisory group made up of prominent individuals from the buying/ship operating community, as well as banking, credit, insurance, technical, technology, renewable fuels and other sectors – all of whom share a vested interest in the improvement and advancement of the industry.

MFA founder, Robert Thompson, said: ‘As the mission statement suggests, the MFA aims to Support its members by providing more efficient access to critical resources and advice; Promote by coming together under a collective umbrella and providing the scale and reach needed to be able to access all parts of the globe; and Connect by providing members with a platform to better collaborate, share knowledge and collectively raise standards.

‘The MFA has many specific aims, which will be made public in due course and on which it intends to take decisive actions for the general good of the marine fuel supply industry and its stakeholders.’

The aims and values of the MFA were highlighted today (28 April) during Session 8 at the Global Bunkering Summit, organised by Petrospot. The 800+ registered Global Bunkering Summit delegates will still be able to access this and all other sessions at the conference for the next six weeks.

Source: Marine Fuels Alliance