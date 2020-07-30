New Bunker Supply Station in Israel for Island Oil Holdings

Island Petroleum Limited, a subsidiary of Island Oil (Holdings) Limited, is pleased to announce an additional physical supply station in Israel, as follows:

PORT: Ashdod In-Port and Anchorage

PRODUCTS SPECS: As per ISO 8217 -2010

GRADES: VLSFO max sulphur 0.5%, MGO (DMA) with Sulphur 0.1%.

MEANS OF SUPPLY:

For Anchorage Supplies (already in effect):

MT OLVIA: DWT 6352 tons Oil Tanker, year of built 2011, double hulled/bottom, fully equipped with boiler, heating

coils, flow meters, bow-thruster and fenders as well as boom system with tow-boat and skimmer.

Tank Capacity: VLSFO: 5000 mts /MGO: 750 mts

Pumping Rate: VLSFO: 500 cbm per hour/ MGO: 200 cbm per hour

For In-Port Supplies (w.e.f. 01/08/2020):

MT LERIX: DWT 1316 tons Oil Tanker, year of build 2012, double hulled/bottom, fully equipped with boiler, heating

coils, blender, flow meters, bow-thruster and fenders.

Tank Capacity: VLSFO: 780 mts / MGO: 255 mts

Pumping Rate: VLSFO: 350 cbm per hour / MGO: 120 cbm per hour

Island Petroleum Limited

3, BAT GALIM AVE.

P.O.B.8182 HAIFA 31080 – ISRAEL

In addition to the above, Island Petroleum Limited is a physical supplier of marine bunkers as follows:

ISRAEL

Haifa (Port and Anchorage)

Ashkelon (Anchorage)

Ashdod OPL (31º47.7’N 034º31.51E) For vessels calling for bunkers only or waiting for orders

CYPRUS

Limassol (Port and Anchorage)

Larnaca (Port and Anchorage)

Vassiliko (Port and Anchorage)

Moni (Anchorage)

Dhekelia (Anchorage)

ROMANIA

Constanta (Port and Anchorage)

Agigea (In-Port)

Mangalia (In-Port)

Source: Island Oil Holdings