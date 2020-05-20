New bunker tanker for Fremantle

BP Marine (bp) and ASP Ships Group (ASP) are pleased to announce the arrival of the bunker tanker “ABSOLUTE I” in Fremantle. This replaces the smaller vessel “Vacamonte”.

ASP has time chartered the vessel to bp to supply bunkers to its customers’ vessels in Fremantle, Kwinana and at the local Anchorages.

“ABSOLUTE I” is an 8,646 dwt tanker, capable of carrying three grades of fuel. She was launched in October 2019 and delivered into Fremantle in April 2020. Following a change of flag and inspections, the vessel is now in service for bp.

Her first bunker delivery was to the bulk carrier “ASL FORTUNE” at the Fremantle/Kwinana Anchorage on 23 April 2020 (pictured).

Anthony Tolani, bp Marine general manager ANZ, said the arrival of “ABSOLUTE I” comes after many months of planning and provides the flexibility needed to deliver three grades of fuel in the future. At present the vessel will continue to supply bp Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) and Marine Gas Oil (MGO). The increased capacity of “ABSOLUTE I” means bp are in a better position to service the growing number of ships calling at Fremantle and Kwinana and will allow them to increase bunker deliveries at the Gage Roads Anchorage. Anthony thanked ASP and the vessel crew for their efforts in bringing the vessel on-line in a timely and professional manner.

David Borcoski, ASP Ships Group CEO, thanked bp Marine for its confidence in ASP through the charter of this vessel. Given ASP’s expertise in the bunker and tanker markets, ASP looks forward to continuing working with bp Marine to further support and grow its bunker businesses in Australia.

ASP now time charters 3 bunker tankers to bp Marine in Australia.

BP Marine Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) is the marine fuels supply division of the global oil major bp. BP Marine ANZ is the largest bunker supplier in the region. BP supplies VLSFO, HSFO and MGO via a combination of barges, pipelines and road tankers at some 27 ports in the Australia and New Zealand region.

The ASP Ships Group (ASP) is a global specialist marine services provider with a focus on Australia, New Zealand and the Asian regions. ASP has been involved in the bunkering industry for some time, through the ownership of the International Bunker Supplies business in Gladstone from 2002 – 2017, continuing ownership of the bunker trading business Universal Bunkering, as well as a long history of managing bunker barges.

Source: BP Marine Australia/New Zealand