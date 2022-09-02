New Business Ambassador in Svendborg, Denmark

A unique co-operation between Svendborg Municipality and C.C. Jensen A/S.

This is a brand-new idea, never seen in Denmark – Svendborg Municipality will now have a Business Ambassador connected to the office who will operate and support all the business activities in the Municipality.

‘It’s an extraordinary co-operation between C.C. Jensen and the Svendborg Municipality’, states Mayor Bo Hansen. ‘We want to support and develop maritime business in Svendborg, and this is exactly what our new Business Ambassador Ulrich Ritsing is going to help us with.’

After more than 43 years as Sales and Marketing Director at C.C. Jensen, Ulrich Ritsing has opted to move into this senior position as a Business Ambassador. He will continue to be employed by C.C. Jensen but will work for Svendborg Municipality for 50% of his time.

‘I don’t think we’ve seen this anywhere else’, continues Bo Hansen. ‘It’s a very strong partnership between a private enterprise and a municipality and will accelerate development of the strong maritime presence we have in the area.’

C.C. Jensen’s CEO, Stig Due, also commented: ‘It’s important for C.C. Jensen to support the local society; we saw the possibilities of using Ulrich’s experiences and competences to support business development here.

We’re happy with this co-operation with Svendborg Municipality and we expect clear results from it.’

There seems little doubt that Ulrich will be busy in his new role. He’ll be putting his commercial competences, strong international market knowledge and excellent reputation to good use, benefiting many companies in the area.

One of his tasks will be to support the ambitious ‘NextGen Robotics’ project, which is working to establish a national test centre for autonomic ship operations. Ulrich will also be part of the maritime start-up business environment, where he will be focusing on commercialising the start-ups both nationally and internationally.

Source: C.C. Jensen A/S