New California Climate Roadmap Includes Clean Energy Propulsion Goal for Ocean-Going Vessels

This week, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) released its final 2022 Scoping Plan, the state’s five-year roadmap for achieving its climate goals. After months of consultation with climate experts and advocates, as well as intervention from Governor Newsom, the plan reflects some significant improvements, including the initiation of an interagency process to phase out oil and gas extraction and refining.

The plan also proposes that at least 25% of ships in California waters will need to use green hydrogen fuel cell electric propulsion by 2045.

Statement by Teresa Bui, State Climate Policy Director, Pacific Environment:

“We thank CARB for moving the needle to achieve zero carbon pollution, and applaud their leadership to end port pollution and move ships towards zero-emission technologies. This world-first target for hydrogen fuel cell electric propulsion for ships will help catalyze the green hydrogen fuel cell technology market.

However, aiming to cut just 25% of fossil fuel propulsion from the shipping industry by 2045 is wholly insufficient when California’s port communities are suffering now and climate science tells us the shipping industry must emit absolute zero carbon by 2040 to meet our global 1.5 degree planetary boundary. We call on Governor Newsom and his administration to require 100% zero-emissions from ships by 2040 to meet the climate and public health emergencies of our time.”

Source: Pacific Environment