New Carrier Webinar Series to Focus on Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Solutions

Carrier is pleased to announce a series of informative webinars focused on its Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program, designed to help customers meet rapidly evolving supply chain demands and make their cold chain activities more effective. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is the leading global provider of innovative healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The need for safe and sustainable cold chain technologies to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines around the world has never been greater. In support of this critical need, Carrier’s refrigeration segment will host a four-part informative webinar series throughout 2021 to highlight the products and services offered that preserve and protect the world’s supply of food and medicine and reduce spoilage. Each webinar will focus on a specific portion of the connected cold chain and feature insights from industry and Carrier experts.

“The times we live in have increased the importance of cold chain resiliency and accelerated the need for more connected solutions from origination to delivery,” said Carrier Refrigeration President David Appel. “Carrier is leading the way in research and technologies that will help our customers supply the food, medicine and vaccines that can improve the health and well-being of the global population. We are uniquely positioned to support customers through our global installed base, broad service capabilities and decades of experience across the cold chain.”

The webinar series focuses on a health-first cold chain in four areas:

Health Care Cold Chain Webinar: May 27, 2021

With the world’s biggest vaccination campaign in history underway, there is an immense challenge to deliver billions of COVID-19 doses around the planet under precise conditions. Carrier is uniquely positioned and playing a key role. We’re working with customers and members of the pharma cold chain to apply our expertise to move, store and monitor vaccines.

Food Cold Chain Webinar: July 1, 2021



Dramatic changes around the world have underscored the importance and challenges of helping to ensure that foods and medicines reach the people who need them. Through industry-leading services, solutions and expertise across all aspects of the cold chain, Carrier is moving the cold chain forward to help preserve, protect and extend the world’s supply of food and medicine.

Sustainable Cold Chain: Q3 2021



Nearly one-third of all food produced goes to waste. If food waste were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of ozone-depleting greenhouse gas emissions. Eliminating food waste and advancing a smarter, more sustainable cold chain matters to people around the world and the future of our planet. Carrier has been a consistent leader in moving it forward.

LYNX Connected Cold Chain: Q4 2021



A stronger, more effective cold chain is one where various stages are linked, helping different elements work together better and providing greater visibility and control. Carrier has been making moves toward creating a more connected cold chain by developing innovative technology and collaborating with Amazon Web Services to co-develop the LYNX™ digital platform.

Source: Carrier