New CenerTech FPSO to be Built to ABS Class

A Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO) ordered by China National Offshore Oil Company Energy and Technology Services Company (Cenertech) to serve the Lu Feng 12-3 Oilfield is to be built to ABS Class.

The 100,000 DWT FPSO is the center of a development plan for the field which also comprises a new Well Head Platform (WHP) with modular drilling rig; connected to the FPSO through a three-kilometer-long subsea cable and pipeline. ABS has been chosen by Lu Feng 12-3 operator, SK Innovation, as the Certifying Agency (CA) on behalf of People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

The WHP, now under construction in China Petroleum Offshore Engineering Yard in Qingdao, will be installed in 241-meter water depth and will be the second largest ever installed in Asia, with the largest, the Lu Feng 15-1, also certified by ABS.

“As the world’s leading offshore Classification organization, we are proud to have the opportunity to cooperate with Cenertech on this important project. ABS has a proud track record of supporting the development of new fields and with almost 60 percent of the global operating fleet of FPSOs classed by ABS, we have extensive experience with these projects as well. We are committed to continuing our safety leadership in the sector,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“Cenertech and the project team are sincerely grateful for the great support from ABS. A highly capable ABS team was engaged in the project in advance, which is a solid foundation for the success of the project and ensured it stayed on schedule. We look forward to further expert support from ABS and to working together to accomplish the project successfully,” said Mr. Yao Zhiyi, Project Manager of LF12-3 OIL FIELD FPSO, Cenertech.

ABS has a long history of supporting FPSO projects and classed the first FPSO vessel in U.S. waters in 1978 and continues to lead safety and innovation with new technology that supports larger, more complex FPSOs operating in ultra-deep water and in the pre-salt region of Brazil today.

Source: ABS