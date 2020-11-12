New CMA CGM flagship Jacques Saade to call on Rotterdam

Wednesday, 11 November will see a new milestone for the energy transition in the port of Rotterdam, when the container vessel Jacques Saade makes its first call on the port, at the RWG terminal. Jacques Saade is the new flagship of the French ship-owner CMA CGM: the first container shipping company to fit a large share of its fleet with LNG-powered engines. LNG (liquefied natural gas) is considerably cleaner than heavy fuel oil, the transport fuel traditionally used in this sector.

Jacques Saade is also the first LNG-powered container vessel with a capacity of over 23,000 TEU containers. CMA CGM has ordered another eight of these ULCVs (Ultra Large Container Vessels) from the shipyard of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a full subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. By 2022, the shipping company plans to have a fleet of no fewer than twenty LNG-powered vessels in service: nine 23,000 TEU ships, five 15,000 TEU ships and six 14,000 TEU ships.

LNG hub