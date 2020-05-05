New commercial pontoon in Hartlepool Harbour from Inland and Coastal Marina Systems

Hartlepool’s commercial fishing fleet now has new safe access to its vessels in all weather conditions, at any time of the day or night, thanks to a new installation from Inland and Coastal Marina Systems (ICMS).

In March, working with the main contractor, P&D Environmental, ICMS delivered its Heavy-Duty Pontoon system to the Fish Quay. The company’s extensive experience working with ports and harbour operators enabled it to design a bespoke solution that fitted within, and utilised, the existing infrastructure and assets.

Equipped with a 150mm rubber D-fender, the 90 metre by 3 metre pontoon boasts patented composite concrete decking providing a strong, anti-slip, surface and stable berthing facilities, suitable for vessels up to 130T in the busy mixed-use commercial quay.

“The installation window was tight, with minimum disruption being key to delivering the project successfully. The P&D Environmental team worked closely with Inland and Coastal’s design and site team to ensure the system was installed with minimal impact on the quay’s daily business,” says Ben Jones, Contracts Director at P&D Environmental.

Fishco General Manager, Simon Peacock comments: “We run a busy, successful operation. It was vital that both our supplier and contractor worked hand in hand to ensure that they delivered a high-quality system with the minimum impact on our day to day operations. This worked well and we are really pleased with the result. The project was run smoothly and efficiently, and communication was second to none throughout the works. We would happily recommend them for further works.’’

Existing vessel operators are now making good use of the new robust facility, and by extending the range of the craft now able to operate from the quay, new revenue sources are also being generated.

Source: Inland and Coastal Marina Systems (ICMS)