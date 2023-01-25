New container protection for all ocean imports into Iraq and Kuwait

At Maersk your needs always come first. That’s why we are continuously trying to simplify the way you do business with us. Container damages can happen at any stage of your supply chain, so we have decided to introduce a new product to ensure you will not be liable for any damaged equipment (within the coverage limit) and will be protected against financial losses.

As of February 15th, 2023 a new product, called Container Protect Essential, will come into effect, and is offered to all shipments imported into Iraq and Kuwait as part of the import standard offering for all commodities.

Container Protect Essential

• Iraq import: USD 35/ container*

• New product covers container repair and cleaning cover up to USD 300.

• Kuwait import: KD 3 / 20’ container & KD 4.6/ 40’ container*

• New product covers container repair and cleaning cover up to KD 30.

• It is applicable to all import shipments to Iraq and Kuwait. It is s a new product standard to be included in quotations but is not mandatory.

• You can also upgrade to Container Protect Unlimited that provides unlimited coverage for container damage and cleaning costs, across all commodities.

Applicable from*

For non-Spot bookings the effective date is from February 15th, 2023 for Price Calculation Date (PCD).

For Spot bookings the effective date is February 15th, 2023 for Booking Creation Date (BCD).

Source: A.P. Moller – Maersk