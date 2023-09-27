New container service at Port of Newcastle closes gap in regional supply chain

Port of Newcastle has launched its first regular container service from its newly expanded Multipurpose Terminal, providing consumer goods, industrial, and agribusiness customers throughout the Hunter, North West and Liverpool Plains with a cost-effective and efficient option for importing and exporting product.

The service, delivered by Neptune Pacific Direct Lines (NPDL), will see the Port become a regular call for container vessels, with import and export opportunities between Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Port of Newcastle Executive Manager Business Development, Matthew Swan said the service formally kicked-off with the arrival of NPDL container vessel Capitiane Dampier on Saturday 16 September, which included the exchange of both import and export containers.

“We see this new service as an important step in growing container trade at the Port of Newcastle and in completing the missing link in the supply chain for growers, farmers and producers in north western NSW, looking to access South Pacific markets or even transhipment opportunities,” Mr Swan said.

“Around one third of NSW container exports originate in the Hunter and North West and we know agribusinesses in these areas in particular have been vocal in wanting a complete and more efficient agricultural supply chain solution.

“One of the direct benefits of exporting through our expanded Multipurpose Terminal is the ability for customers to be able to pick up empty containers from the berth-side storage area, have them delivered and packed on site before returning them to the Port for export.

“This will not only mean significant savings in landside costs for customers, but an all-round more efficient and convenient service, which is further enhanced by the Port‘s two on berth Liebherr LHM 550 Mobile Harbour Cranes and direct access to national heavy road and rail networks.”

The Port’s new NPDL container service will initially run on a monthly basis, with a view to increase to a fortnightly service based on demand. The next service call is scheduled for Saturday 14 October.

Source: Port of Newcastle