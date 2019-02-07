Ernst Andre Meyer has been employed as new COO in Torvald Klaveness and will join the company on May 1st, 2019. He replaces Bent Martini who will leave Klaveness by end of March to become COO at Hurtigruten.

Mr Meyer is today Executive Vice President in DNV GL with global responsibility for Offshore Classification. He joined DNV GL in 2001 as Risk Management Consultant and has since 2004 held various senior management positions in Oslo, Houston and Singapore. Prior to his current role, he was Vice President and COO for Asia Pacific in DNV GL Oil & Gas, where one of his responsibilities were ship classification in the South-East Asia. Before joining DNV GL, he worked six years with Statoil/Navion (Statoil’s shipping company) in Stavanger as a project engineer, amongst others responsible for following up the marine part of a drill ship new building. He is educated as a Master of Science at the Norwegian University of Technology and Science (NTNU) in 1995.

The COO is part of Klaveness Corporate Management team and is responsible for a wide range of operational activities within Klaveness:

Klaveness Ship Management, managing the fleet of Combination Carriers and Container vessels

Technical & Maritime Projects, including newbuilding programs and contract negotiations with shipyards

Commercial Operations of all vessels operated within Torvald Klaveness

Corporate IT and Development, servicing all Klaveness activities

Klaveness Operations Manila, Klaveness’ global support hub

Vessel Performance, optimization of fuel performance across the Klaveness activities

Future Operations Pilot, piloting application of new technology in Operations

“I am very happy to have Ernst Meyer joining the team” says Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO of Torvald Klaveness. He continues: “His combination of deep technical and operational background, strong leadership credentials and extensive international experience makes him perfect for this job.”

Source: Torvald Klaveness