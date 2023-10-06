New cranes and deeper draft boost efficiency at APM Terminals Liberia

APM Terminals Liberia is set to see a further efficiency boost following the commissioning of two, Liebherr 600 mobile harbour cranes. The recently completed dredging of the Freeport of Monrovia, which has increased the draft to 12.5 metres, paves the way for larger and more economical gearless vessels.

This latest US$15 million investment will greatly enhance the productivity of the port and reduce vessel waiting time for shipping lines, which will translate to reduction of prices in the market for goods imported into Liberia, a direct boost for the economy.

Economic gateway

Through its strong partnership the National Port Authority (NPA), Liberian Maritime Authority (LiMA) and the Government of Liberia (GOL), together with regulatory stakeholders, APM Terminals Liberia remains dedicated to transforming the Freeport of Monrovia into an economically viable gateway to the Mano River Union basin.

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweah Jr., commended APM Terminals Liberia for ‘going above and beyond expectations’, and describing the partnership as ‘crucial’.

Diana Nebo, Managing Director, National Port Authority (NPA), highlighted the importance of the equipment and partnership: “we are invested in deepening our long-term and collaborative partnership with APM Terminals Liberia,” she said.

“This new equipment will significantly enhance productivity and certainly help in our ambitious drive to reaffirm the Free Port of Monrovia’s position as the gateway to the economy of Liberia and the Mano River Union,” she said.

APM Terminals Liberia’s Etienne Saint-Jean, Head of Operations, emphasised the logistics, technical know-how, transfer of knowledge and training involved in the continued smooth operation as well as increased capacity, efficiency, and potential of the new machines.

“The progress we have made to date lays the foundation for continued training and development of our teammates to deliver world class service and efficiency to our clients, customers and the people of Liberia,” he said.

Source: APM Terminals