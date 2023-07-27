New customers for BlueBox Systems’ air freight tracking API

Prompt and seamless exchange of accurate information is essential for a robust logistics network. With ThinkPrime and Delpa Group, BlueBox Systems, a leading developer of intelligent air freight tracking solutions, welcomes two new customers for its state-of-the-art air freight tracking programming interface. With this, BlueBox Systems enables companies to quickly and easily access high-quality air freight data, resulting in streamlined operations.

Using BlueBox Systems’ air freight tracking programming interface, ThinkPrime and Delpa Group each get the ability to integrate BlueBox Systems’ tracking data into their own platform, allowing the independent applications to communicate with each other and share data in real time. This gives all parties along the supply chain access to the most up-to-date and accurate information. For example, carriers gain access to real-time shipment data to optimize routes and allocate resources efficiently. Similarly, manufacturers can get up-to-date shipment tracking information so they can plan production and proactively manage inventory. At the same time, the API solution enhances security by providing controlled data access that ensures only authorized parties can access and use shared information. Finally, the API streamlines processes by fostering automation and seamless system interactions, reducing manual intervention and improving overall operational efficiency.

“Our carrier neutral approach means we are connected to over 200 direct airline accounts and have ties to all major shipping lines so that we can adapt to any logistics challenge or deadline. The integration of BlueBox Systems’ API solution enables us to better provide our customers with accurate and timely updates on their shipments for a seamless experience. We pride ourselves on offering next-level customer service and the accuracy and speed of the data BlueBox supplies is unmatched, making it an incredible tool for bring our clients an even greater level of service,” says Arisa Hickey, Director at ThinkPrime (Thailand).

Chilean logistics provider Delpa Group plans to further expand its tracking offering with the interface solution from BlueBox Systems. “Through our multi-tracking platform, we already enable more than 1,500 multinational logistics providers to access cargo tracking data from airlines, shipping companies, freight forwarders and land transport companies. By integrating the BlueBox API, we can further enhance our service, especially in the air freight sector,” states Alexander Weason, Project Manager at Delpa Group.

“We are very pleased to see our API solution being adopted by more and more companies and to welcome ThinkPrime and the Delpa Group as our newest customers. Our commitment to providing the best air cargo data in the market is unwavering and we will continue to innovate and add value to our customers,” adds Martin Schulze, CEO of BlueBox Systems.

In addition to the API solution, BlueBox Systems also offers BlueBox Air, a web-based air freight tracking platform with a fast and intuitive user interface. BlueBox Air enables companies to efficiently manage their air cargo operations, reduce errors and improve overall productivity. BlueBox Systems also offers a white-label solution for companies that want to use its technology to offer their own air cargo management system to their customers.

Source: Bluebox Systems