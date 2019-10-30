New Data Shows 9.6 Percent Reduction in CO2 Emissions from Container Shipping since 2015

Carbon dioxide emissions from 17 of the world’s leading ocean container carriers, representing approximately 80 percent of global containerized shipping, continued to fall in 2018, according to a new report from BSR’s Clean CargoTM. Since 2015, CO2 emissions per container carried have dropped by 9.6 percent, indicating that Clean Cargo members are making progress towards meeting the target set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of halving CO2 emissions from shipping by 2050.

Clean Cargo’s aggregate average Trade Lane CO2 Emissions Factors are compiled from the carbon dioxide emissions data reported by over 3,200 ships from 17 of the world’s largest ocean container carriers, including A.P. Møller – Mærsk, CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping Lines Ltd., Evergreen Line, Hapag-Lloyd, Hyundai M.M., MSC, ONE (Ocean Network Express), and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. The annual report indicates that container shipping continues to improve its fleet-wide environmental efficiency whilst ensuring the smooth functioning of global trade.

“With growing exposure of climate impact and increased societal and regulatory expectations, decarbonizing ocean shipping is no longer an impossible dream but a real business continuity challenge,” said Angie Farrag-Thibault, Director of Transportation & Logistics at BSR and Program Director of Clean Cargo. “While consolidated and comprehensive emissions data is one key part of this effort, system change through value chain collaboration is also critical. Clean Cargo enables shippers, carriers, forwarders, and ports to work together, along with a network of other initiatives and solution providers, on developing and scaling transformative solutions for a sustainable cargo shipping industry.”

Several years ago, Clean Cargo developed a standardized methodology and reporting system that was adopted globally by the industry, with carriers submitting operational data from the entire fleet to BSR on an annual basis for trade lane emission factors aggregation. The results produce environmental performance scorecards for each carrier, which are used to meet corporate supply chain sustainability goals by a significant share of shipping customers participating in the group.

Clean Cargo members also work to accelerate progress by sharing best practices, discussing trends and innovations across the full logistics value chain, and designing tools and pilot projects that support progress towards industry decarbonization. Clean Cargo is a GLEC Accredited partner of SFC and a Knowledge Partner to the Getting to Zero Coalition.

Source: BSR