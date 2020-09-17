New date: Glyfada Maritime Golf Event is postponed for October 10

With a high sense of responsibility for the safety of participants and attendees and due to the severe and extreme weather conditions that have been announced, the organizing committee of the Glyfada Maritime Golf Event has decided to postpone the shipping community tournament for Saturday, October 10, 2020.

From the tee and the par of the course, to the birdie, the eagle and, why not, the hole-in-one…

Greek shipping executives will learn everything and apply them during the new Glyfada Maritime Golf Event that will be held at the beautiful Glyfada Golf course.

Tournament based on a detailed health protocol

The event will be held in accordance with the strict specifications set by the Greek General Secretariat of Sports and the Hellenic Golf Federation. Always having the safety and health of all participants and staff as a top priority, Glyfada Maritime Golf Event will be implemented based on the health protocol established by the experienced and certified by the World Health Organization Active Media Group staff, based on the guidelines of special scientists-collaborators of the General Secretariat of Sports as well as the epidemiological data and the suggestions of the General Secretariat of Sports’ Health Committee. This is the first golf tournament in Greece that will be held based on a strict health protocol approved by the General Secretariat of Sports, with a maximum total number of 100 attendees. More information about the event’s health protocol can be found here: https://bit.ly/3kpkeAP

The schedule

The first golf tournament is expected to attract the interest of the Greek and international shipping industry as its senior executives will form teams of four.

Participants will have the opportunity to receive their participation kit from the registration area at the Clubhouse of Glyfada Golf course, which will be open from 08:00 am to 09:00 am on Saturday morning.

The golf action will start at 10:00 am in the morning with the shotgun scramble tournament. Golfers will compete at a team level, at the 18-hole golf course, par 72, of Glyfada.

Non-participants in the tournament will have the opportunity to attend golf lessons and take part in the golf clinic which will take place from 11:30 am to 13:00 pm.

The tournament will end with the awards ceremony at 16:30 pm, for the top three teams in the tournament’s overall standings, and the special awards that will be given to players who will achieve the best scores in the special categories of “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin”.

You may find the full schedule here: https://bit.ly/3bQn52J

Lots of gifts will be given from sponsors and many surprises will be expected for participants. Specifically, after a draw, a lucky winner will have the opportunity to experience the Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid Sport Turismo for a test-drive that will last an entire weekend. During the event, participants will be able to take a short test-drive in the full range of Porsche cars, including the new, all-electric Taycan.

Completion of Registrations

Registrations are now closed. All proceeds from entry fees will be allocated for the improvement of the facilities of Glyfada Golf course.

In the context of the 1st Glyfada Maritime Golf Event, the recognized PGA Golfer, Mr. Thanos Karantzias stated: “With our experienced staff, we organize another golf tournament in a golf course of high international standards, for the people of the shipping industry, always having the safety of participants as our main priority. With our initiative, we promote the region’s golf tourism, we help to spread the sport of golf in Greece, and we contribute to the upgrade and improvement of this historic golf course’s facilities”.

The tournament is organized by Birdie Events, an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Mr. Thanos Karantzias. The event is exclusively addressed to distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community.

Jotun Hellas is the event’s Platinum Sponsor.

Samsung is the Official Technology Partner.

The Marshall Islands Registry IRI is the tournament’s Silver Sponsor.

Porsche Center Glyfada is the Official Car Partner.

Marine Tours is the Official Travel Partner.

Tototheo Maritime, Ergon, Kokotos Estate, Athi Rodi, Boo Productions and Handy Chart are the event’s Supporters.

Avance is the Official Rental Partner.

Target Security is the Security Partner.

Messinian Spa is the Official Beauty Partner.

Hygeia is the Medical Partner.

Costa Navarino, Athina Luxury Suites, Christhellas–Christofle, Domotel Kastri, Kayak, Stella Artois, Cortese Caffe, Zafeiris Liquor Store and Automotive Solutions are the event’s Partners.

Active Media Group is responsible for the tournament’s Sports Production.

Hashtag: #glyfadamaritimegolfevent

Source: Glyfada Maritime Golf Event