New Director of Strategy and Energy Transition at IMCA

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has appointed a new Director of Strategy and Energy Transition, Lee Billingham.

Billingham has over 20 years’ experience in the energy sector, most recently at Innovateer which supported businesses with strategy development, on scaling sustainable technology, and in developing and commercialising new products and services.

Prior to this, he worked for bp in a range of leadership roles. This included working on early concept engineering for major projects and as a Subsea Technical Authority where he oversaw the introduction of new technology, including the company’s first AUV pipeline inspection. He also represented the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021.

The new role at IMCA brings together its activity on the environment, sustainability, greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction, advocacy and regulatory affairs, alongside an additional focus on building strategic partnerships across the sector.

To elevate IMCA’s activity in this space, a new GHG Committee will support IMCA’s Members to share knowledge best practice and find solutions to firstly minimise then eliminate vessel emissions. The committee will build on the previous work of IMCA’s GHG focal group.

Billingham has been working with IMCA on a project-by-project basis over the last five months, feeding into IMCA’s recent Member-facing campaign, ProjectGHG.

Commenting on his appointment, Iain Grainger, IMCA CEO said: “I’m delighted to formally welcome Lee to IMCA. With this new role, we’re pulling together our previously dispersed activity on sustainability, GHG emissions, and regulatory engagement.

“This will enable IMCA to be both more proactive and impactful as we support our Members to meet new ambitions for sustainable delivery, while ensuring a relevant voice in these vital industry debates.”

Lee Billingham, Director of Strategy and Energy Transition, IMCA said: “There is a huge and exciting opportunity for IMCA to support its Members to deliver the IMO’s Strategy and chart a course towards a greener future. I’m really looking forward to working with colleagues, Members and Partners to help realise it.”

Source: IMCA