New DP World Sustainability Update Charts Major Progress In UK In 2023

DP World has today published its latest Sustainability Update, detailing the major steps forward its UK business has taken over the last 12 months.

The update was published following DP World being named ‘Sustainability Company of the Year’ at Multimodal 2023, rewarding its efforts to help customers with their own decarbonisation journeys.

The sustainability highlights in the new DP World update include:

The launch of a £250m class of new hybrid super ferries, P&O Pioneer and P&O Liberté, which are the greenest ships ever to sail on the English Channel and will cut fuel use by 40 per cent.

DP World’s innovative Modal Shift Programme, launched earlier this year to help customers move their goods off the road and onto rail and prevent 30,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide being emitted per year.

The adoption of 100 per cent sustainably sourced Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) at DP World’s Southampton logistics hub, replacing fossil fuel and cutting the hub’s carbon emissions by 90 per cent.

The opening next summer of a £350m all-electric new fourth berth at London Gateway – the first of its kind in the world.

Investment in a £12m fleet of eight new electric straddle carriers to service the new berth.

Ernst Schulze, UK Chief Executive of DP World, said: “We are a Principal Pathway Partner for COP28 in Dubai next month, part of our company’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2040 and net zero carbon by 2050. Our ambition is to be the most sustainable logistics business in the UK and we have been doing everything we can to implement green initiatives across our national operations in the past year.”

“In 2024 we hope to accelerate and expand these efforts to create real change in the industry and have some major new initiatives planned. If we’re to make world trade flow better, enabling more sustainable global supply chains and creating more resilient communities must be a key business focus across the logistics and supply chain industry.”

DP World also highlighted its global sustainability strategy “Our World, Our Future” in the update, which was established to help integrate sustainability into all aspects of its UK business. The update reaffirmed DP World’s commitment to creating a positive and lasting legacy for the communities it operates in, focusing on three key priority areas: Women, Education and Water.

The UK-focused update was underscored by last week’s announcement from DP World and APM Terminals regarding the launch of a joint global initiative to accelerate decarbonisation of the world’s terminals through the widespread electrification of container handling equipment (CHE).

In addition to its UK hubs at London Gateway and Southampton, DP World’s offer includes logistics, forwarding and European transport capabilities, all of which are being integrated into the company’s global network. Operating in 78 countries, DP World handles 10 per cent of world trade.

Source: DP World