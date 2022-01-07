New EAF capacity to pressure US HRC prices, raise 2022 scrap demand

US hot-rolled coil prices hit a historic high in 2021 amid tight availability, but new capacity coming online in 2022 and in the years following is expected to drive prices further down from the peak, industry analysts told S&P Global Platts.

“For 2022 and 2023 there is going to be a lot of steel added and it will likely push things from the deficit we saw in 2021, to a surplus,” said John Anton, director of pricing and purchasing at IHS Markit.

The US flat-rolled steel market was in an undersupplied environment at the start of 2021 that tilted toward balance in the third quarter, according to Phil Gibbs, equity research analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

“Now I think we’re firmly in an oversupplied environment and new capacity is probably only going to make it more problematic,” Gibbs said.

New flat-rolled electric arc furnace (EAF) capacity coming online in 2022 includes Steel Dynamic Inc.’s 3 million st/year mini-mill in Sinton, Texas, a 1.4 million st/year expansion at Nucor’s Gallatin mill in Kentucky, and a 900,000 st/year expansion at NorthStar Bluescope’s mill in Ohio.

Looking ahead, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel’s joint venture in Calvert, Alabama is eyeing completion of a 1.5 million st/year project during the first half of 2023. US Steel and Nucor each announced separate plans in September to construct new flat-rolled EAF mills, with Nucor targeting the US Midwest and Northeast markets with its planned 3 million st/year mill. US Steel has said previously it is weighing locations, including Arkansas and Alabama, where the company has existing EAF operations, as well as greenfield sites, for its 3 million st/year EAF mill. Production at both facilities is expected to begin in 2024.

Capacity is also on the rise in Mexico, with Ternium and ArcelorMittal completing announced expansions at the end of 2022.

“There is a decent swath of capacity coming online and most of the bigger capacity adds are targeted at the southern US, northern Mexico corridor so I expect things to get incrementally more competitive as the year progresses,” Gibbs said.

Low-cost capacity to weigh on prices

The new capacity is good for volume growth for those that are bringing it on, but inherently it’s bad for prices, UBS analyst Andreas Bokkenheuser said.

“The obvious reason is you are bringing capacity into a market that doesn’t necessarily have demand growth for it, but the other reason it’s bad for prices is you are bringing new, low-cost capacity into the market and as you bring more low-cost capacity into the market than there is demand for, effectively what ends up happening is high-cost capacity ends up having to exit the market,” he said.

As high-cost capacity shuts down temporarily or indefinitely, it lowers the cost curve for finished steel, he noted. The US market has shifted heavily toward EAF-based production, with EAF furnaces now accounting more than 70% of US steel production.

“If steel prices used to be supported at $600-$650/st because those were the high-cost producers, those high-cost producers get replaced by those that are producing at $500 or $450, then that becomes your price support level and inherently ends up being negative for pricing,” Bokkenheuser said.

As these new mills come online, the existing mills will either need to bring their capacity back online or just give up market share, Anton said.

“I think the risk is to the upside on supply and downside on price because as this capacity comes online the blast furnace [mills] will have to decide: do they fight it and to do so they are going to have to increase production, or do they simply cede the market share and then their business case becomes weak,” he said.

However, in the long term, new domestic capacity should help to chip away at the strength of imports, assuming that US prices are not as elevated as compared with global steel pricing, Anton added.

Scrap needs rise with rising EAF production

Growing EAF production in the US and globally will continue to drive demand for more scrap.

2021 was a year of restocking for the scrap market after mills blew through their inventories in 2020, but the restocking effect is unlikely to happen in 2022, Gibbs said. Scrap seems to be becoming more ample as production levels are more rangebound and the supply chain has adjusted to higher price levels, he said.

Scrap prices should effectively follow steel prices lower in 2022, Bokkenheuser said.

“There is a lot of talk about scrap being tight but the reality is scrap is very highly correlated with steel prices and other raw material prices, including iron ore, so if iron ore and met coal prices are falling, then scrap prices are likely coming down as well,” he said.

Another reason Bokkenheuser said he has a bearish outlook for scrap is that supply is rising and rising rapidly in some places like China.

“Everybody is talking about a scrap shortage because EAFs are increasing capacity and demand for scrap but there is no shortage of obsolete scrap,” he said. “There is plenty of obsolete scrap around, you just have to go a bit further to get it.”

The prime scrap market is expected to be tight in 2022, however, supply of prime scrap should increase alongside automotive production in late 2022 and into 2023, as issues related to the global semiconductor chip shortage dissipate, Anton said.

“Auto production is down 50% compared with the last quarter before COVID, it’s only half in North America, and it’s going to vary up and down and may have a slight uptrend but it really won’t get good until 2023,” he said. “As long as auto production is down, the generation of prime scrap is down.”

However, a lot of EAF mills have gotten better at converting obsolete scrap to a prime-like substitute, which seems to suggest that prime scrap may not be as tight as some expect, Bokkenheuser said.

