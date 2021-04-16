New ePropulsion Products To Benefit From One Year Extended Warranty

ePropulsion, global leader and market challenger in marine electric propulsion systems and services, has announced that all Spirit 1.0 Plus and new Evo series products purchased from 1st January 2021 – 31st December 2021 are eligible for an extended warranty of one year on top of its two year warranty service period, for free. This welcome news further cements ePropulsion’s market-leading position and demonstrates the company’s confidence in the quality of its products, and its commitment to provide the best service for customers.

The global technology company has extended its warranty offering to give customers further peace of mind, with no additional cost. Customers simply have to check eligibility and register the purchase of their new models on the ePropulsion website, with warranty starting from the invoice date.

Danny Tao, CEO of ePropulsion, said: “We are extremely proud of the quality of our products and felt it was important to show our commitment and reinforce customer confidence by extending our warranty period. We are expecting more and more boat owners to convert and reap the rewards of using electric outboards and want to ensure that anyone that buys an ePropulsion product can be safe in the knowledge they are receiving excellent warranty and service support across the world from our trusted network.”

This follows the news that ePropulsion’s sales revenue grew by 60% in 2020 and is forecasting 100% growth in 2021, which will be propelled by its recently-launched new product line. This includes the Spirit 1.0 Evo, Navy 3.0 Evo and Navy 6.0 Evo models; an evolution of its established Spirit and Navy product lines, with hydrogeneration capabilities. Other notable innovations include 48-volt architecture, safety wristbands, a new ergonomic tiller and direct-drive brushless motors, as well as a brand-new 9.9HP Pod Drive model.

Founded and incubated in 2012, ePropulsion has grown rapidly from when it launched its first product at METSTRADE in 2013, to establishing its Songshan Lake headquarters in 2015 and developing distribution channels throughout Europe before starting production in 2016.

Source: ePropulsion