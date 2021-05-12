New European Head of Solutions, Jens-Christian Strate Joins Sterling PlanB in Business Growth

Leading maritime and industrial energy storage solutions experts, Sterling PlanB, today announced the appointment of a new European Head of Solutions, Jens-Christian Strate.

Strate, who will be joining European operations in Copenhagen this May, will be responsible for managing the ongoing relationships with a number of Sterling PlanB’s key stakeholders, in the marine propulsion sector. This will include ship owners, naval architects, shipyard managers and OEMs.

The news follows a period of significant progress and development for Sterling PlanB in the company’s drive to increase use of ESS (Energy Storage Systems) in shipping while setting the highest possible standard for battery safety.

In recent months, Sterling PlanB’s ESS passed the revised DNV 2020 testing certification for commercial vessel batteries — one of the first ESS providers to do so. The company has also successfully conducted an A60 fire survivability test of the BBU battery module. Leveraging Strate’s extensive background in marine energy and the maritime industry, Sterling PlanB is looking to build on these technical milestones to drive ESS adoption across Europe.

Sterling PlanB Founder and CEO Brent Perry said: “Jens brings a wealth of experience and expertise in marine electrification, and very strong relations throughout our core markets that will support Sterling PlanB’s rapid growth both in Europe and globally. His in-depth knowledge of the vibrant European marine and offshore sector, and the key players in it will be invaluable in showcasing our ability to enable the industry to operate cleanly and efficiently to make positive impacts.”

Jens-Christian Strate commented on the career move: “”The opportunity to be at the core of electrifying all aspects of the marine industry with a system as advanced as ours is an opportunity I could not pass on. Ultimately, it’s my goal to bring Sterling PlanB solutions to every aspect of marine. The platform is one of the safest and best performing system on the market, and it’s an honor to work with this product and the dedicated team that stands behind it.”

Jens-Christian, a graduate of Copenhagen Marine Engineering School with a B.Sc. in Marine and Electrical Engineering, and most recently was with power electronics leader Danfoss. Strate will be joining Sterling PlanB’s European headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Source: Sterling PlanB