New firestop for dozens of cables and cable bundles

Cable and pipe transit specialist Roxtec introduces the new GK Firestop sealing kit. It makes it quick and easy to ensure certified fire protection above the waterline on rigs, platforms, ships and vessels.

“Shipyards all over the world have asked for firestops that can help them seal cables and entire cable bundles in deck and bulkhead entries above the waterline. We can now meet this huge demand and solve the problem with high cable density thanks to a certified product that is easy to use,” says Roger Johansson, Executive Vice President and Business Area Manager Marine & Offshore at Roxtec.

Flexible and certified

The GK Firestop sealing kit combines different lightweight and halogen-free fire prevention materials, such as sealing strips and a cold smoke resistant fiberglass bag with integrated intumescent material. The intumescent material expands to close the void in case of fire or a rise in temperature to over 150°C.

The sealing kit has an A-class marine fire rating and is both RoHs and REACH compliant. It is certified for use with any type of bolted or welded sleeve and any marine grade fire sealant.

“It meets the A-0 fire rating requirement without any need for additional insulation,” says Roger Johansson. ”It is a much better solution than compounds in dry areas onboard ships. It is, for example, openable to allow for additional cables and ideal for use in retrofit projects.”

Designed to save time and space

The GK Firestop sealing kit is quick and safe to install with multiple cables, entire cable bundles and busbars. It is area efficient and extremely cost-efficient thanks to its impressive fill ratio. Shipyards can now save a lot of time as they can ensure safety without having to separate any bundled cables.

Source: Roxtec Group