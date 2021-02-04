New FPSO Framework Agreement Between Bluewater And Royston

Marine engineering and maintenance specialist Royston has signed a framework agreement for the supply of engine overhaul, repair and associated services with leading FPSO operator Bluewater Services.

Under the agreement, Royston will carry out planned engine maintenance and emergency repairs on the Haewene Brim and Aoka Mizu FPSOs (floating production, storage and offloading) operating in the North Sea. The framework includes main engine work on both vessels as well as on generator sets and fire pumps.

The Samsung built 103,000 DWT Hæwene Brim, operational at Pierce field in the UK sector of the North Sea for client Shell UK Exploration & Production, is powered by four Wartsila W46 medium speed engines.

Specially designed for harsh environmental conditions, the Aoka Mizu is on contract to Hurricane Energy plc for production work on the Lancaster field, west of Shetland, and utilises MAN 32/40 diesel generating systems.

Royston has carried out extensive and regular main engine services on the Haewene Brim in recent years and has also previously completed the refurbishment and refit of essential power systems on the Aoka Mizu.

The new agreement extends the long standing relationship between the two companies and will establish a new partnership approach to FPSO vessel engine maintenance.

Cameron Lawson, Marine and Offshore Sales Manager for Royston, said: “FPSO systems are designed for maximum productivity and operating uptimes, so it is vital that engine maintenance work is carried out efficiently and effectively, to the highest technical standards.

“Our relationship with Bluewater means that we are very familiar with both vessels and we are delighted that the new arrangement will formalise and further extend our support to them in this way.”

While their FPSOs are in operation, Bluewater is responsible for the overall provision of engineering support on the vessels. Having a formal agreement in place with independent diesel engines specialist Royston for engine service and repair work forms part of an approach that helps to effectively manage some of the risks associated with FPSO operations.

Source: Royston