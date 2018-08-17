New Freight Ferry Ordered To Accommodate Growth In Route Net-Work

DFDS has ordered an additional freight ferry (ro-ro) newbuilding from the Chinese Jinling Shipyard, exercising an option obtained at the ordering of previous ferries.

The newbuilding is similar to the five previously ordered freight ferries and likewise designed to carry 6,700 lane metres of freight equivalent to around 450 trailers. The large capacity decreases unit costs as well as the environmental impact per transport-ed unit.

The new ferries will help our customers grow their business and increase DFDS’ opera-tional efficiency in the route networks in northern Europe and the Mediterranean. The new ferries will be deployed in the route network according to customer demand for capacity. The first two new ferries are expected to be received in the beginning of next year, the third and fourth in the second half of 2019 and the last two in the first half of 2020.

DFDS’ fleet extension and renewal programme also includes two combined freight and passenger ferries (ro-pax) to be delivered in 2021 for deployment in the Baltic route network. In addition, two ro-ro ferries are being lengthened to increase capacity, and a chartered combined freight and passenger ferry (ro-pax) will be delivered in 2021 for deployment on The English Channel routes.

