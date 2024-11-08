New FuelEU Maritime module added to Fuelink platform to support compliance

Fuelink, a maritime technology provider, has added a new module to its digital platform, supporting FuelEU maritime compliance.

The Fuelink platform, which provides a one-stop shop for bunker data management and fuel supply optimisation, now enables users to calculate voyage emissions in line with FuelEU Maritime legislation and access sufficient credits to address any deficits and achieve compliance.

Effective from 1st January 2025, FuelEU Maritime is a regulatory framework that requires each vessel to attain a required greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity index, starting with a 2% decrease by 2025 and reaching up to an 80% reduction by 2050. These reductions in GHG intensity will only be possible using alternative fuels: biofuels, LNG, or sustainable forms of methanol and ammonia. Not complying with FuelEU Maritime will mean fines much higher than those incurred from non-compliance with the EU ETS, with a penalty of €2,400 per tonne VLFSO energy equivalent.

FuelEU Maritime requires more complex calculations than EU ETS because it uses a well-to-wake approach rather than a tank-to-wake approach. This means that combustion emissions and the lifecycle emissions of the fuels, from production to distribution, are considered. Companies must evaluate the GHG intensity of different fuels, which becomes even more challenging when blending multiple fuel types. This added complexity necessitates a more detailed analysis for compliance.

Fuelink already supports EU ETS compliance and inventory management of EUAs. Users can upload voyage schedules and calculate ETS costs instantaneously, simulating EUAs at different prices before buying through the platform at the optimum time and automatically keeping a record of all those purchased in a standalone inventory system.

Now, users can quickly calculate the GHG intensity of each voyage in accordance with the Fuel EU Maritime framework. Fuelink provides emissions reports for every vessel and determines which vessels are compliant and have a deficit. It then enables internal or external pooling, allowing the user to access sufficient credits to achieve compliance.

Konstantin Bronetskyi, General Manager, Fuelink, said: “Fuelink users want an end-to-end service from planning and scheduling a voyage, to creating the fuel strategy, and calculating the carbon intensity of that voyage, plus after sales support. The platform supports compliance with EU ETS by calculating how many EUAs are needed for each voyage and allowing users to purchase and allocate them accordingly. With the introduction of FuelEU Maritime in January 2025, users need even more support, from calculating the carbon intensity of voyages to the internal and external pooling of verified credits to ensure all vessels are compliant.”

Bronetskyi concluded: “Fuelink brings together real-time data and complex regulatory formulas, allowing machine learning to support accurate and transparent GHG emissions management. The platform supports confident and informed decision-making that aids regulatory compliance for both EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime while also saving time and money.”

Fuelink acts as a central repository for all bunker-related information. The platform records and tracks all deliveries, hosting bunker delivery notes (BDNs), invoices, surveyor reports, Certificates of Quality (CoQs), ISCC information, bunker sampling and analysis reports, statements of facts, and claims handling documentation. This improves auditing, benchmarking, and automated reporting for operational and legal teams and supports increased transparency and accountability in global marine fuel supply.

Source: Baseblue